Hit-and-run victim's sister makes plea

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...

Traveling more than 2,000 miles from Indiana, Jennifer Ordiway is in West Palm Beach to make a plea to the driver who hit her brother and his wife and left them for dead.

"He was the baby of the family," said Ordiway.

Paul McKee's sister still cannot believe he is gone.

"It's just still not real," she said.

Paul and his wife arrived in West Palm Beach on Saturday. They are from Tennessee and were in town for a work vacation with their 12-year-old son and other friends.

West Palm Beach detectives say they were crossing the intersection at Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street near City Place when a woman in a light-colored Mazda Tribute plowed into them and kept going.

"If you knew the devastation it has caused our family it’s unbelievable," said Ordiway. "He was dead, but you could have at least stopped."

Paul's wife is still critical in the hospital. She is covered in staples, road rash, and dry blood is imprinted on her body. Her last moments with her husband are hard to hold on to. She was in and out of consciousness after she was hit.

"All she could say Jennifer, Paul’s dead, I can’t believe he is dead, he is gone," said Ordiway.

The news has been extremely devastating to Paul's daughter in Tennessee who is in her third trimester.

"His daughter Madisyn, she's expecting her first child, would have been Paul's first grandchild. He was really really excited about it," said Ordiway.

They know nothing will bring Paul back, but they are asking that anyone who knows who the driver behind the wheel was to come forward and call police.

"They tell you that your heart is broken; it really is, you hurt. You hurt like you’ve been beat up," said Ordiway. "Please, please call. It would help us so much to know this person is off the road."

Detectives say the Mazda Tribute model is between a 2008 to 2011 model. The car should have extensive windshield damage and is missing a front fog light. Anyone with information is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900. You can also call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 1-800-458-TIPS.