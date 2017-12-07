10-year-old boy missing in Fort Pierce has been found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

10-year-old boy missing in Fort Pierce has been found

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - UPDATE: The missing boy has been found.

Fort Pierce police said Thursday they are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy.

The child, Waltravion Minatee, is 5 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Waltravion was last seen Thursday morning wearing a black Jordan jacket, red t-shirt, gray sweat pants and a purple backpack at 31st Street and Ave J.

If you have info, please call 911.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.