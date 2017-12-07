Palm Tran questions tire company after AM crash

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

The Florida of High Patrol is investigating an early morning crash on I-95 involving a Palm Tran bus Thursday morning.

Palm Tran has released the video from the bus itself showing the moment a tire flew off into oncoming traffic, leading to chaos during the height of the morning commute.

At least four other cars were involved and two people were rushed to the hospital. Palm Tran officials confirm Goodyear changed the tires the day before. So why did one fly off this morning? That’s the focus of the investigation.

According to FHP troopers, when the rear tire flew off, the driver of the bus lost control and crashed into another car.

However, it was the wheel along with other debris that caused at least three other cars on I-95 southbound to crash, traffic backing up for miles.

A Palm Tran spokesperson said the bus had its tires replaced the day before the crash.

“It looks like what occurred here is those wheels were not torqued or properly tightened enough in the back of the bus,” said Joe Harrington, spokesperson for Palm Tran.

Inspection records show the bus went in on schedule for an inspection December 1, 2017.

That inspection showed the tires needed to be replaced. So Goodyear, the company contracted to do Palm Tran’s tire maintenance, changed the tires.

Now Palm Tran is investigating whether the major tire company did the job right.

“It is incumbent upon that consultant to make sure not only that these tires are properly torqued but they are inspected after that service occurs. We want to know if that occurred the way it was supposed to and if that could have been a factor in this accident,” said Harrington.

Goodyear has not returned News Channel 5’s request for comment.

The driver of that vehicle did go to the hospital with minor injuries. He has been treated and released and is on medical leave while he recovers.

Palm Tran says all of this is still under investigation but they immediately begin to check the other tires in its fleet.