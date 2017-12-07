Man who saved FHP trooper's life honored

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Often times, we turn to law enforcement for safety and security -- the men and women who sacrifice themselves to help others.

But that role reversed for one state trooper a couple of months ago. Almost two months ago to the day, good Samaritan Jose Rodriguez defied the odds by physically lifting a car to save Florida Highway Patrol trooper Andy Ong on I-95 on Oct. 1.

On Thursday, Rodriguez was honored with a heroism award during a ceremony at the Police Benevolent Association of Palm Beach County.

Trooper Ong still has bruises on his face from the day he almost died. And although he has a hard time speaking, the moment he reunited with Rodriguez spoke volumes.

"I haven't seen him since the accident," said Rodriguez. "I'm just glad I was able to help."

In October, Ong was working traffic enforcement at I-95 and Hypoluxo Road when he was struck by another car and pinned beneath his own patrol unit. One car hit another car on the interstate, causing the second car to lose control and crash into Ong.

"I ran and said I was the only one who can lift the car up," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was just a passerby on the interstate, pulling over to see if he could help. He said others on the scene were in shock but when he walked up, the adrenaline immediately kicked in.

"I jumped over the wall and went and lifted the car -- and it felt like it weighed two pounds," he said. "When I saw his eyes were open, that's when I just tried to be there with him and let him breathe."

Ong's comrades wtih FHP said it's a miracle he survived.

"We have families. We have kids and moms and dads, wives. And we want to be able to go home," said Trooper Mark Wysocky. "It's amazing that people put themselves in peril also to help another person."

Rodriguez hopes the heroism award he received will serve as an inspiration to others to do the same.

"I believe in every man, a real man, is a hero," he said. "It doesn't matter that he's an officer or not. I saved a life."

Ong and Rodriguez plan to keep in touch and maintain their friendship.

Ong has undergone several surgeries and will need more rehabilitation as he continues his recovery at home, FHP said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the trooper and his family.