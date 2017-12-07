Firefighters reflect on California fires - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters reflect on California fires

Here in South Florida, the California fires hit close to home for two forest rangers with Florida Forest Service.

Senior Forest Ranger Jeff Curl battled the King Fire near Sacramento back in 2014.

"It's tough out there," said Curl.

As the images come in from California, he wonders how crews are fighting this fire.

"Low humidity, the high winds, the extreme fire behavior," said Curl.

Forest Area Supervisor Trevor Taylor remembers battling the Whittier Fire in Santa Barbara.

As for the fires today, he says it's about attacking the fire from the rear.

"Might have to attack the flank," said Taylor.

As of right now nobody from FFS is heading to California.

