Firefighters reflect on California fires

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

Here in South Florida, the California fires hit close to home for two forest rangers with Florida Forest Service.

Senior Forest Ranger Jeff Curl battled the King Fire near Sacramento back in 2014.

"It's tough out there," said Curl.

As the images come in from California, he wonders how crews are fighting this fire.

"Low humidity, the high winds, the extreme fire behavior," said Curl.

Forest Area Supervisor Trevor Taylor remembers battling the Whittier Fire in Santa Barbara.

As for the fires today, he says it's about attacking the fire from the rear.

"Might have to attack the flank," said Taylor.

As of right now nobody from FFS is heading to California.