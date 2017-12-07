Vandals tackle 25 foot tall inflatable Santa

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

For Eva Lopresto and her family, there’s only one way to do Christmas.

"Big. Very very big."

At Christmas, there’s nothing bigger than Santa - literally.

"It was a 25 foot tall Santa," Don McConnell says. "All the neighborhood kids would come and take pictures under it."

Wednesday night, a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured quite the sight.

You could see couple of shadowy figures make their way across the street with Santa in their sights.

"You could literally see two kids running over, jumping into him, him collapsing, and then running away," Don says

The towering holiday icon now lays limp and lifeless on the front lawn.

"My mom put him up and then he’s now down," Eva says. "With the stake still in there, which is sad."

With her family left wondering why anyone would tackle Santa just weeks before Christmas, Eva has a special message for the Grinches

"You better pay for another one! Or else I’m going to be very mad at you."