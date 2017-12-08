Rare snow hits southern U.S.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frigid temperatures behind a cold front combined with moisture off the Gulf of Mexico have yielded a rare snowfall in many parts of South and Southeast Texas.

The National Weather Service reports snow from San Antonio into East Texas. National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Williams said up to 2.5 inches of snow had been measured as of 9 p.m. Thursday in the San Antonio area.

The most recent comparable snowfall in San Antonio had been in January 1987, when 1.3 inches of snow accumulated, but the most recent major snowfall was 13.2 inches in January 1985.

Up to 3 inches of snow was expected in the Corpus Christi area by Friday morning. Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Wagner said the most recent comparable snowfall in Corpus Christi was 4.4 inches on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2004.

SNOW IN GEORGIA?

A winter storm warning is in effect for north Georgia and a winter weather advisory was issued for the Metro Atlanta area. Meteorologists say about an inch of snow could fall in Atlanta this weekend.