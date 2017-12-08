Port St. Lucie man gets life for child porn

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) -- A Port St. Lucie man has been sentenced to life in prison for producing and distributing child pornography, with one victim only 2 years old.

Court records show a federal judge on Thursday imposed the sentence on 32-year-old Scott Joseph Trader of Port St. Lucie. Trader previously pleaded guilty to several child pornography production and distribution charges.

Investigators say since at least November 2014 through May 2017, Trader video recorded himself sexually abusing two minor girls entrusted to his care, including the 2-year-old.

Authorities also say Trader coerced dozens of minor victims online to send him child pornography via social media applications and collected child pornography from the internet, including abuse of infants and toddlers, sadism and masochism, and bestiality.

Trader distributed large amounts of these images to others online.