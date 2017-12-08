2 Fires displace multiple people in PB County

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

The Redo Cross said fires in Wellington and Boynton Beach displaced multiple people on Thursday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one fire occurred at 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 11100 block of Grandview Manor in Wellington.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the front of a two-story home.

Firefighters entered the home and found a fire in the kitchen fire and extinguished it. Fire rescue said two adults and one child were displaced by the fire. However, the Red Cross said five people were displaced.

Separate fire near Boynton Beach

A separate fire occurred near Boynton Beach on Thursday at the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park on Metro Drive.

The Red Cross said 11 people, including seven children, were affected by a mobile home fire. Red Cross volunteers are assisting the family.