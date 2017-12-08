2 Fires displace multiple people in PB County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Fires displace multiple people in PB County

The Redo Cross said fires in Wellington and Boynton Beach displaced multiple people on Thursday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one fire occurred at 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 11100 block of Grandview Manor in Wellington.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the front of a two-story home.

Firefighters entered the home and found a fire in the kitchen fire and extinguished it. Fire rescue said two adults and one child were displaced by the fire. However, the Red Cross said five people were displaced.

Separate fire near Boynton Beach

A separate fire occurred near Boynton Beach on Thursday at the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park on Metro Drive.  

The Red Cross said 11 people, including seven children, were affected by a mobile home fire. Red Cross volunteers are assisting the family.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.