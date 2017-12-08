Forum Club to Host Brian Kilmeade

Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:10 AM EST2017-12-06 13:10:15 GMT
Thursday, December 7 2017 4:12 AM EST2017-12-07 09:12:56 GMT
U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.More >>
West Palm Beach, Fla. – Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade will join the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches on Friday, December 8, for a noon luncheon at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ Cohen Pavilion. At the event, Kilmeade will also hold a book signing of his new book, Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans, thanks to the Forum Club’s partnership with the Palm Beach Bookstore.
This event is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased online here.
The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches is Florida's largest nonpartisan political and public affairs organization. For more than 40 years, the non-profit organization has continued to bring in an impressive lineup of national thought leaders whose words and actions affect the world in which we live. For more information about the Forum Club, visit www.forumclubpalmbeach.org[forumclubpalmbeach.org].