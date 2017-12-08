Forum Club to Host Brian Kilmeade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Forum Club to Host Brian Kilmeade

West Palm Beach, Fla. – Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade will join the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches on Friday, December 8, for a noon luncheon at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ Cohen Pavilion. At the event, Kilmeade will also hold a book signing of his new book, Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans, thanks to the Forum Club’s partnership with the Palm Beach Bookstore.

This event is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased online here.

For more information about the event, please visit www.forumclubpalmbeach.org

Details for the event include the following:

WHO:              The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches

WHAT:             Brian Kilmeade Luncheon

WHEN:            Friday, December 8, 2017 

WHERE:          Kravis Center for the Performing Arts – Cohen Pavilion, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401

TICKETS HERE
 

About the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches

The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches is Florida's largest nonpartisan political and public affairs organization. For more than 40 years, the non-profit organization has continued to bring in an impressive lineup of national thought leaders whose words and actions affect the world in which we live. For more information about the Forum Club, visit www.forumclubpalmbeach.org[forumclubpalmbeach.org].

