Forum Club to Host Brian Kilmeade

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

West Palm Beach, Fla. – Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade will join the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches on Friday, December 8, for a noon luncheon at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ Cohen Pavilion. At the event, Kilmeade will also hold a book signing of his new book, Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans, thanks to the Forum Club’s partnership with the Palm Beach Bookstore.



This event is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased online here.



For more information about the event, please visit www.forumclubpalmbeach.org



Details for the event include the following:



WHO: The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches



WHAT: Brian Kilmeade Luncheon



WHEN: Friday, December 8, 2017



WHERE: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts – Cohen Pavilion, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401



TICKETS HERE

