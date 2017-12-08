All clear at Walmart in Boynton Beach after bomb threat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All clear at Walmart in Boynton Beach after bomb threat

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The all clear has been given at a Walmart in Boynton Beach after a bomb threat Friday morning

The threat was a phone call to the store, located at 3625 South Federal Hwy., around 8:30 a.m., according to Boynton Beach Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater.

Three bomb sniffing dogs from Palm Beach Gardens Police and Fort Lauderdale Police departments  searched the store.

Just after 11 a.m., police finished searching the store area and didn't find anything suspicious.

Customers and employees are now being allowed to return to the store.

