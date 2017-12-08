All clear at Walmart in Boynton Beach after bomb threat

Posted: Friday, December 8 2017 6:37 AM EST 2017-12-08 11:37:34 GMT Updated: Friday, December 8 2017 6:37 AM EST 2017-12-08 11:37:34 GMT
The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.
Posted: Thursday, December 7 2017 11:28 AM EST Updated: Thursday, December 7 2017 5:26 PM EST
New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.
Posted: Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:10 AM EST Updated: Thursday, December 7 2017 4:12 AM EST

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Posted: Monday, December 4 2017 8:09 AM EST Updated: Thursday, December 7 2017 12:13 AM EST
Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.
Updated: Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:49 AM EST
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The all clear has been given at a Walmart in Boynton Beach after a bomb threat Friday morning
The threat was a phone call to the store, located at 3625 South Federal Hwy., around 8:30 a.m., according to Boynton Beach Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater.
Three bomb sniffing dogs from Palm Beach Gardens Police and Fort Lauderdale Police departments searched the store.
Just after 11 a.m., police finished searching the store area and didn't find anything suspicious.
Customers and employees are now being allowed to return to the store.
