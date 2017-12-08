Wellington woman's body ID'd in cane field

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

UPDATE: The Martin County Sheriff's Office says that the body found in western Indiantown on Tuesday has been identified as Sandra Hawk, 56, of Wellington.

Her death has been ruled a suicide, the sheriff's office says. Her family has been notified.

EARLIER STORY:

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a woman's body was found in a remote cane field Tuesday afternoon.

Spokeswoman Christine Weiss said the body was found along 15046 SW Connors Hwy at 2:12 p.m.

The woman's name has not been released. The cause of death will be determined once an autopsy is complete.

Weiss said although the mailing address of this area in Okeechobee, the scene falls within Martin County’s jurisdiction.