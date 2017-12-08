Wellington woman's body ID'd in cane field - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wellington woman's body ID'd in cane field

UPDATE: The Martin County Sheriff's Office says that the body found in western Indiantown on Tuesday has been identified as Sandra Hawk, 56, of Wellington.

Her death has been ruled a suicide, the sheriff's office says. Her family has been notified.

EARLIER STORY:

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a woman's body was found in a remote cane field Tuesday afternoon.

Spokeswoman Christine Weiss said the body was found along 15046 SW Connors Hwy at 2:12 p.m.

The woman's name has not been released. The cause of death will be determined once an autopsy is complete.

Weiss said although the mailing address of this area in Okeechobee, the scene falls within Martin County’s jurisdiction.

