President Trump expected to arrive in Palm Beach County around 11 p.m. Friday

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump is expected to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport around 11 p.m. Friday.

The president will depart Joint Base Andrews around 4:55 p.m. for Pensacola where he will hold a campaign-style rally scheduled for 8 p.m.

Trump is scheduled to depart Pensacola at 9:30 p.m. for PBIA.

A VIP Temporary Flight Restrictions notice was posted by the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday for Palm Beach County. Military transport planes were spotted at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday.

Traffic and air restrictions will be in effect from Friday through Sunday.

On Tuesday, the town of Palm Beach posted on their website that roads around around Mar-a-Lago will begin to close at about 1 p.m. Friday.

Through Sunday, all forms of travel, including pedestrian travel, are prohibited on South Ocean Boulevard from the intersection of South County Road to Southern Boulevard.

The travel restrictions will also extend eastward to the ocean. If you are a resident living south of the South Ocean Blvd. and South County intersection, you will be granted access with proper credentials.

Important Information Regarding Traffic Beginning Friday, December 8 at 1:00PM: Beginning at approximately 1:00PM on Friday, December 8, 2017, the process of closing roadways around Mar-A-Lago will be initiated. The closure will be in effect through… https://t.co/P37zuN3xAI — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) December 5, 2017

It's unclear if first lady Melania Trump or their son, Barron, will join the president during this weekend's trip.

The president was last in town for the Thanksgiving holidays, which was his first visit since the spring.

He has used his Mar-a-Lago estate as the "Winter White House" on multiple occasions since his inauguration in January.

This Saturday, the Salvation Army will hold its annual Snow Ball at The Breakers. The event had been planned for the president's Mar-a-Lago Club but was moved, along with about 20 other high-profile charity events, after the president's remarks in the wake of the violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Va. in August.

Since Mar-a-Lago's grand ballroom opened more than 20 years ago, it has annually hosted numerous charity galas between Thanksgiving and Easter, the time of year Palm Beach's wealthy part-time residents flock south from colder climes. The events raise tens of thousands of dollars or more for worthy causes while allowing the givers a chance to dine, show off their finest and mingle amid the ballroom's gold-leaf bedecked halls. Trump often pops in to greet his guests.

But there won't be many galas at Mar-a-Lago this season. Several major national charities moved or canceled their fundraisers after Trump's Charlottesville comments, including the American Cancer Society, Cleveland Clinic, the International Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen. Many cited the diversity of their donors and clients for their decision while acknowledging they might take a financial hit. Others, including the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, canceled earlier under pressure from anti-Trump donors and protesters.

Still, at least two national nonprofits have stepped into the void.

Orphan's Promise, a charity affiliated with the Christian Broadcasting Network that funds programs at orphanages in 67 countries, will be having its first Mar-a-Lago fundraiser in February. The network's founder, televangelist Pat Robertson, is an outspoken supporter of the president. His son, CBN chief executive officer Gordon Robertson, said the decision to hold the gala at Mar-a-Lago was made last January when some donors offered to pick up all expenses, which often well exceed $100,000. He said his father played no part.

