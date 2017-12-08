All-day toy drive today at WPTV a success

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

Visit WPTV-TV's studios Friday in downtown West Palm Beach to help a child enjoy the holidays!

Drop by NewsChannel 5 and donate a new, unwrapped toy during our all-day toy drive from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WPTV is located at the corner of Australian Avenue and Banyan Boulevard.

Toys collected will be distributed to local children in need through the United Way of Palm Beach County and its partner nonprofits.

United Way, its donors and volunteers all share a common belief that everyone in Palm Beach County deserves access to the basics; a quality education, a safe place to sleep, financial stability, good medical care, and enough to eat.

United Way funds 80 local programs that serve one in five residents to provide lasting solutions and measurable results – from increasing graduation rates and providing temporary housing to teaching financial and life skills, promoting healthy lifestyles and fighting hunger.

You can get involved or learn more by visiting www.unitedwaypbc.org

FULL LIST OF HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy to one of the following locations by Dec. 8

Braman Bentley Palm Beach - 2901 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Braman BMW West Palm Beach - 2901 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409

BRAMAN MINI OF PALM BEACH - 2815 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 33409

Braman Porsche - 2801 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Palm Beach - 2901 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Braman BMW Jupiter - 1555 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, FL 33458

WPTV - 1100 Banyan Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401 - Daylong drop-off event at WPTV studios on Dec. 8 from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

