All-day toy drive today at WPTV a success

Visit WPTV-TV's studios Friday in downtown West Palm Beach to help a child enjoy the holidays!
Drop by NewsChannel 5 and donate a new, unwrapped toy during our all-day toy drive from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WPTV is located at the corner of Australian Avenue and Banyan Boulevard.
Toys collected will be distributed to local children in need through the United Way of Palm Beach County and its partner nonprofits.
United Way, its donors and volunteers all share a common belief that everyone in Palm Beach County deserves access to the basics; a quality education, a safe place to sleep, financial stability, good medical care, and enough to eat.
United Way funds 80 local programs that serve one in five residents to provide lasting solutions and measurable results – from increasing graduation rates and providing temporary housing to teaching financial and life skills, promoting healthy lifestyles and fighting hunger.
You can get involved or learn more by visiting www.unitedwaypbc.orgFULL LIST OF HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
Drop off a new, unwrapped toy to one of the following locations by Dec. 8
Braman Bentley Palm Beach - 2901 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Braman BMW West Palm Beach - 2901 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409
BRAMAN MINI OF PALM BEACH - 2815 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 33409
Braman Porsche - 2801 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Palm Beach - 2901 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Braman BMW Jupiter - 1555 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, FL 33458
WPTV - 1100 Banyan Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401 - Daylong drop-off event at WPTV studios on Dec. 8 from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
A note from our Sponsor:
At Braman Motorcars, we make it easy.
You’ll discover the ease of doing business with us from the moment you walk in.
A shopping and buying experience that’s fast, efficient and dedicated to exceeding your expectations. That’s the Braman Advantage.
We’re very pleased to sponsor the WPTV Holiday Toy Drive and offer drop off locations for your new, unwrapped toys.
Happy Holidays from Braman Motorcars!