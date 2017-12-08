Lake O discharges decimating precious sea grass - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake O discharges decimating precious sea grass

Since Hurricane Irma, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has discharged more than 100 billion gallons of water in the St. Lucie Estuary.

While we did not see any algae blooms, the releases are destroying a crucial plant.

At Stuart Causeway, fisherman John Webster sees it everyday.

"Ruin the fish," said Webster.

Brown-murky water that makes it harder to fish.

Mark Perry With Florida's Oceanographic Society says the murky water is preventing sunlight from getting to the sea grass which kills the plants.

Sea grass is food and habitat for a number of species.

"Inside the St. Lucie Inlet we've gone from about 400 acres to about 200 acres," said Perry.

That's bad news for the Treasure Coast.

"Sport-fishing, food fish, all of those things are vital to the economy," Perry.

He's working to replenish the sea grass as soon as possible.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.