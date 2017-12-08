Lake O discharges decimating precious sea grass

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

Since Hurricane Irma, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has discharged more than 100 billion gallons of water in the St. Lucie Estuary.

While we did not see any algae blooms, the releases are destroying a crucial plant.

At Stuart Causeway, fisherman John Webster sees it everyday.

"Ruin the fish," said Webster.

Brown-murky water that makes it harder to fish.

Mark Perry With Florida's Oceanographic Society says the murky water is preventing sunlight from getting to the sea grass which kills the plants.

Sea grass is food and habitat for a number of species.

"Inside the St. Lucie Inlet we've gone from about 400 acres to about 200 acres," said Perry.

That's bad news for the Treasure Coast.

"Sport-fishing, food fish, all of those things are vital to the economy," Perry.

He's working to replenish the sea grass as soon as possible.