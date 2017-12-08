Judge denies hearing in Riviera Beach suit

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

A judge denied Riviera Beach resident Tradrick McCoy’s emergency motion for an evidentiary hearing in his lawsuit against the City of Riviera Beach.

McCoy sued the city after Councilman Terence Davis, who made the motion to fire City Manager Jonathan Evans on Sept. 20, claimed to have documents to support his motion to fire Evans for misfeasance.

Davis never produced the documents so McCoy decided to sue.

In a sworn affidavit, Davis then changed his story saying that the only documents he has are minutes of previous meetings.

McCoy said that he is going to ask the judge for another hearing after going through mandatory mediation with Davis.