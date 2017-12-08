Judge denies hearing in Riviera Beach suit - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Judge denies hearing in Riviera Beach suit

A judge denied Riviera Beach resident Tradrick McCoy’s emergency motion for an evidentiary hearing in his lawsuit against the City of Riviera Beach.

McCoy sued the city after Councilman Terence Davis, who made the motion to fire City Manager Jonathan Evans on Sept. 20, claimed to have documents to support his motion to fire Evans for misfeasance.

Davis never produced the documents so McCoy decided to sue.

In a sworn affidavit, Davis then changed his story saying that the only documents he has are minutes of previous meetings.

McCoy said that he is going to ask the judge for another hearing after going through mandatory mediation with Davis.

