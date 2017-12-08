Loved ones to hold memorial for Sheila Hamner - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Loved ones to hold memorial for Sheila Hamner

A grieving family is still desperately searching for answers one year after their loved one was brutally murdered.

The family of Sheila Hamner says they will hold a memorial service this weekend to honor a life lost too soon.

Meanwhile, the family remains focused on the fight for justice.
 
It started as a brazen home invasion on December 10, 2016. 74-year-old Sheila Hamner had been stabbed to death in her own home. Her son Kenny was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Then, about a month later there was a shocking twist. The home invasion story was allegedly made up. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested Kenny Hamner for killing his own mother.

But then, there was another twist in March. With out explanation,  Kenny Hamner was released from jail and the murder charge was dropped.

Now nearly one year later, family and neighbors are still grappling with the question of who is responsible for murdering a beloved member of this community.
 
“I think the guilty is still running the streets. That's what I think,” said Bill West, a neighbor who witnessed the aftermath. “Maybe they should investigate a little more. I don’t know. Whatever they can do."

Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement, "Our investigation into the murder of Sheila Hamner has never stopped. Our investigators, alongside investigators from the State Attorney’s Office, continue to analyze forensic evidence and we feel confident that justice for Sheila and her family will be served.”

