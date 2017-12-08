Loved ones to hold memorial for Sheila Hamner

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

A grieving family is still desperately searching for answers one year after their loved one was brutally murdered.

The family of Sheila Hamner says they will hold a memorial service this weekend to honor a life lost too soon.

Meanwhile, the family remains focused on the fight for justice.



It started as a brazen home invasion on December 10, 2016. 74-year-old Sheila Hamner had been stabbed to death in her own home. Her son Kenny was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Then, about a month later there was a shocking twist. The home invasion story was allegedly made up. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested Kenny Hamner for killing his own mother.

But then, there was another twist in March. With out explanation, Kenny Hamner was released from jail and the murder charge was dropped.

Now nearly one year later, family and neighbors are still grappling with the question of who is responsible for murdering a beloved member of this community.



“I think the guilty is still running the streets. That's what I think,” said Bill West, a neighbor who witnessed the aftermath. “Maybe they should investigate a little more. I don’t know. Whatever they can do."

Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement, "Our investigation into the murder of Sheila Hamner has never stopped. Our investigators, alongside investigators from the State Attorney’s Office, continue to analyze forensic evidence and we feel confident that justice for Sheila and her family will be served.”