Seniors using VR at PBG community center

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

A group of Palm Beach County seniors are taking the trip of a lifetime without even leaving their home.

They can skydive, dance or even watch a live art show. La Posada Senior Living Community center is providing an alternate reality for community member and it starts with a smartphone and a pair of goggles.

At 95-years-old, Chester is at a nightclub watching Frank Sinatra perform.

"I have the ability to turn and face the pianist, while he's doing his solo in the piece." he said.

His virtual reality goggles are provided by a company called Mynd VR. Chris Brickler is the co-founder and has worked to bring virtual reality to the senior community.

"So we kind of came together and said what if we created a really innovative solution for seniors and virtual reality," Brickler said.

Their program is now in 6 retirement communities around the country and so far the feedback has been good.

"Good to be away," one senior said. "It's like vacation."