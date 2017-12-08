Seniors using VR at PBG community center - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Seniors using VR at PBG community center

A group of Palm Beach County seniors are taking the trip of a lifetime without even leaving their home.

They can skydive, dance or even watch a live art show. La Posada Senior Living Community center is providing an alternate reality for community member and it starts with a smartphone and a pair of goggles.

At 95-years-old, Chester is at a nightclub watching Frank Sinatra perform.

"I have the ability to turn and face the pianist, while he's doing his solo in the piece." he said.

His virtual reality goggles are provided by a company called Mynd VR. Chris Brickler is the co-founder and has worked to bring virtual reality to the senior community.

"So we kind of came together and said what if we created a really innovative solution for seniors and virtual reality," Brickler said.

Their program is now in 6 retirement communities around the country and so far the feedback has been good.

"Good to be away," one senior said. "It's like vacation."

 

