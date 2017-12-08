Judge rules child in Amber Alert is dependent

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

A Judge ruled Friday that a four-year-old boy who was reported missing in August by his mother is a dependent of the state.

The Amber Alert issued by Jupiter Police resulted in charges against the nanny who was accused of taking the boy. Those charges were later dropped by the state and no charges were ever brought against the grandparents who Jupiter police detectives learned did have the child.

During the trial, it was revealed that Jupiter Police believed the mother of the child was not entirely truthful to them during the Amber Alert investigation. The Detective testified in court Friday that she later learned of a note left in the home by the child's step-grandmother that indicated she had the boy.

The judge decided that due to Danielle Caprio's current state of recovery from her drug addiction she is not fit to care for the child and therefore declared him a dependent of the state. At times during testimony, the judge provided some relief to Danielle who was being interrogated on the stand about her almost 15 year battle with heroin addiction.

"Counsel, sometimes we are, just keep grinding at the same thing," said Judge Joseph Murphy. "You okay?" he asked Danielle.

Attorney Elizabeth Parker who represents the boy's grandparents Louis and Elizabeth Caprio struck an emotional cord when asking Danielle about her heroin abuse.

"I don't know what else you want me to say, you understand this is my family, you get that right? This is a circus," said Caprio on the stand.

Parker made the point that except for the time Danielle was pregnant with her son and the first 2 and a half years of his life, she struggled with her recovery; bringing up the state of withdrawal Louis Caprio said he witnessed in 2016 that led him to take the boy into his and his wife's care full time at their home in Miami until this July.

"I said I need help, I messed up," said Danielle, recalling the day her father testified about.

The boy and his mother were reunited this summer for a short period of time. Louis and his wife said they suspected Danielle had relapsed and took the boy from her prompting an Amber Alert in August. The grandparents worked with Jupiter Police to return the child to her. Shortly after Danielle left to Boston with the child.

Danielle's brother, Keith Caprio, testified against her saying her personally witnessed her drug abuse the day she arrived in Boston.

"She was very specific. She asked me to go get her drugs or have them ready for her when she gets in town because she was in withdrawal," said Keith Caprio.

Despite Danielle's testimony that she has never done drugs in front of her son, attorneys for her grandparents continued to try to disprove that with testimony from her brother who lived in the Boston home with Danielle and their mother for a few days.

Before the Judge announced his ruling he noted the tragic circumstances of the case.

"I wish there was a simple answer and that everything can be solved and satisfied, but the fact is the child is dependent," said Judge Murphy.