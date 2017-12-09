Preparing for cold snap in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Preparing for cold snap in Delray Beach

Bear’s Food Shack in Delray Beach is rich in irony.

“Little bit of Hawaii with a little bit of polar bear,” said employee Becky Britton about their themes.

The high Friday was in the 80’s, that night, still hot and humid. But the low Saturday is expected to be in the 40’s.

“They do give off some warmth,” she said about the heaters they had fired up on their porch. “We’re just preparing for the cold weather tomorrow,”

“Big seller, ramen soup. A little hotter dish. Gonna be nice and cold outside,” said Chef Dylan Thall.

“I think the cold weather will definitely bring in some business in. People love to go out when it gets cold out. We don’t get those days very often, so people want to be outside and enjoy it when they can,” Britton said.

And then there’s sandal wearing Tanner Collins.

“I’m a polar bear,” he said. He’s REALLY EXCITED.

“For 99% of the time it’s really hot,” he said wearing the mascot outfit. “For that 1%, when it’s really cold, it’s amazing.”

“I’m looking forward to the nice cold weather we’re going to have. It’s really going to make my job a lot easier.”

