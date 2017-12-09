Preparing for cold snap in Delray Beach

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Bear’s Food Shack in Delray Beach is rich in irony.

“Little bit of Hawaii with a little bit of polar bear,” said employee Becky Britton about their themes.

The high Friday was in the 80’s, that night, still hot and humid. But the low Saturday is expected to be in the 40’s.

“They do give off some warmth,” she said about the heaters they had fired up on their porch. “We’re just preparing for the cold weather tomorrow,”

“Big seller, ramen soup. A little hotter dish. Gonna be nice and cold outside,” said Chef Dylan Thall.

“I think the cold weather will definitely bring in some business in. People love to go out when it gets cold out. We don’t get those days very often, so people want to be outside and enjoy it when they can,” Britton said.

And then there’s sandal wearing Tanner Collins.

“I’m a polar bear,” he said. He’s REALLY EXCITED.

“For 99% of the time it’s really hot,” he said wearing the mascot outfit. “For that 1%, when it’s really cold, it’s amazing.”

“I’m looking forward to the nice cold weather we’re going to have. It’s really going to make my job a lot easier.”