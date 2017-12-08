Boynton Beach names acting police chief - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach names acting police chief

Boynton Beach has named an acting police chief. 

Kelly Harris, who is currently the assistant chief, will take on the role December 20. 

Chief Jeffrey Katz is leaving for a job in Virginia. 

Harris is a 20-year veteran of the Boynton Beach Police Department. 

