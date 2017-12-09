'Taxpayers paid sexual harassment settlement'

Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:10 AM EST2017-12-06 13:10:15 GMT
U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.More >>
Roll Call, which covers Capitol Hill, says the U.S. Treasury Department paid 220 thousand dollars to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2014 involving South Florida Democratic Congressman Alcee Hastings.
Roll call reports a former congressional commission staff member alleged that Hastings touched her, made unwanted sexual advances and threatened her job.
Hastings called the charges 'ludicrous' and Politico Florida reports Hastings says he did not know until after the fact of any financial settlement.
Hastings also said he was cleared in 2014 by the House Committee on Ethics.