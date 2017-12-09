'Taxpayers paid sexual harassment settlement' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Taxpayers paid sexual harassment settlement'

Roll Call, which covers Capitol Hill, says the U.S. Treasury Department paid 220 thousand dollars to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2014 involving South Florida Democratic Congressman Alcee Hastings. 

Roll call reports a former congressional commission staff member alleged that Hastings touched her, made unwanted sexual advances and threatened her job. 

Hastings called the charges 'ludicrous' and Politico Florida reports Hastings says he did not know until after the fact of any financial settlement. 

Hastings also said he was cleared in 2014 by the House Committee on Ethics. 

WPTV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.