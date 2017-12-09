Final prep underway for 'The Last Jedi' premiere

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Star Wars is taking over a site near downtown Los Angeles in anticipation of the premiere of the franchise's latest film.

Crews worked Friday to set up the Shrine Auditorium for Saturday's world premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." A giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towered over the carpet where guests will make their way into the venue.

It will be the first time the eighth film in the core Star Wars franchise, which includes the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher's final role, is shown beyond a select group of VIPs.

"The Last Jedi" is one of the year's biggest releases. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range on its first weekend.