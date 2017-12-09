Final prep underway for 'The Last Jedi' premiere - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Final prep underway for 'The Last Jedi' premiere

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Star Wars is taking over a site near downtown Los Angeles in anticipation of the premiere of the franchise's latest film.

Crews worked Friday to set up the Shrine Auditorium for Saturday's world premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." A giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towered over the carpet where guests will make their way into the venue.

It will be the first time the eighth film in the core Star Wars franchise, which includes the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher's final role, is shown beyond a select group of VIPs.

"The Last Jedi" is one of the year's biggest releases. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range on its first weekend.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.