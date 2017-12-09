Milling company will fight explosion citations

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin milling company will challenge at least some of the citations federal regulators filed against it following a fatal plant explosion earlier this year.

The Didion Milling Co. corn processing plant in Cambria blew up on May 31, killing five workers and injuring 12 more. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued 19 citations for safety violations against the company last month and have proposed a $1.8 million fine.

Didion officials issued a three-sentence statement Friday evening saying they will contest "some" of the citations before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. The statement said the appeal process could take up to a year.

The statement didn't say which citations the company would contest and a Didion spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to an email seeking more details.