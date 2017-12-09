Milling company will fight explosion citations - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Milling company will fight explosion citations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin milling company will challenge at least some of the citations federal regulators filed against it following a fatal plant explosion earlier this year.

The Didion Milling Co. corn processing plant in Cambria blew up on May 31, killing five workers and injuring 12 more. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued 19 citations for safety violations against the company last month and have proposed a $1.8 million fine.

Didion officials issued a three-sentence statement Friday evening saying they will contest "some" of the citations before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. The statement said the appeal process could take up to a year.

The statement didn't say which citations the company would contest and a Didion spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to an email seeking more details.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.