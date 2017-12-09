Chicago to pay $31M to 4 wrongly convicted

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has agreed to pay $31 million to four men imprisoned for 15 years for a rape and murder they didn't commit.

The sum to settle their police-misconduct lawsuits appeared Friday in agenda notes of the City Council's finance committee. It will discuss the settlement Monday.

Michael Saunders, Vincent Thames, Harold Richardson and Terrill Swift were freed after 2011 tests matched DNA from the victim's body to another man killed in 2008.

An FBI report unsealed this year accused investigators of pressuring the then-teenagers during the investigation of the 1994 rape and killing of 30-year-old Nina Glover. It cited an ex-prosecutor describing how investigators coached witnesses and manipulated the defendants into giving false confessions.

The City Council nearly always OKs police-misconduct settlements brought to it for approval.