Man pleads guilty to killing Kansas woman, girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man pleads guilty to killing Kansas woman, girl

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A homeless man who killed a Kansas woman and her 4-year-old daughter pleaded guilty to capital murder but will not face the death penalty.

Twenty-year-old Keith Hawkins will serve life in prison without parole after entering the plea Friday. He admitted killing 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and her daughter, Zaylynn Paz, in August at their duplex in Newton, Kansas.

Investigators have said Runyon apparently was strangled and her daughter was stabbed.

Hawkins, who was homeless, was visiting Runyon. He was arrested in Texas in August.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder said the victims' families agreed to the plea deal.

The Wichita Eagle reports Hawkins was a sex offender but his prior conviction was not placed on the public offender registry.

___

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.