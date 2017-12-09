Man pleads guilty to killing Kansas woman, girl

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A homeless man who killed a Kansas woman and her 4-year-old daughter pleaded guilty to capital murder but will not face the death penalty.

Twenty-year-old Keith Hawkins will serve life in prison without parole after entering the plea Friday. He admitted killing 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and her daughter, Zaylynn Paz, in August at their duplex in Newton, Kansas.

Investigators have said Runyon apparently was strangled and her daughter was stabbed.

Hawkins, who was homeless, was visiting Runyon. He was arrested in Texas in August.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder said the victims' families agreed to the plea deal.

The Wichita Eagle reports Hawkins was a sex offender but his prior conviction was not placed on the public offender registry.

