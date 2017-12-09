Uber driver charged with sexual assault

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida Uber driver is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a drunken passenger.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 38-year-old Jorge Alberto Antunez Quintero was charged this week with sexual battery after an investigation into the alleged May 21 attack.

The victim told Orlando police she had requested an Uber ride to a hotel. She said she felt fine but suddenly lost consciousness.

Antunez Quintero told investigators the woman asked him to pull over because she felt sick. He said she pulled up her dress and he noticed she wasn't wearing underwear. He told them he took that as a sign she wanted sex.

He says he took her to a hotel room and undressed. He said he got on top of her but stopped because he is married.

The victim says she woke up and he told her she was dreaming.

