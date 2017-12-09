Deputies: Clewiston teacher sold drugs

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

CLEWISTON, Fla. -- A Clewiston Middle School teacher is under arrest and facing several drug and neglect charges after deputies say she sold marijuana to students.

A School Resource Officer was contacted by emergency room medical personnel on the evening of Friday, December 1, 2017. They advised him that two middle school students had complained of being ill and reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana they had purchased from a permanent substitute middle school teacher at Clewiston Middle School.

A Hendry County Sheriff's Deputy began to investigate the claims made by students. Contact was made with school administrators and the Hendry County Narcotics Division where they arranged to make a purchase from the teacher.

On Friday, deputies arrested 35-year-old Maria Otilla Rivera-Magana.

She faces two counts of Possession of Synthetic Drug with Intent to Sell within 1000' of a School, two counts of Popssession of Marijuana within 1000' of a School, two counts Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell within 1000' of a School, two Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and two counts of Neglect of a Child. Additional criminal charges are pending.

Rivera-Magana had her first appearance in court on Saturday and the judge set a bond of $100,500.