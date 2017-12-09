Deputies: Clewiston teacher sold drugs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies: Clewiston teacher sold drugs

CLEWISTON, Fla. -- A Clewiston Middle School teacher is under arrest and facing several drug and neglect charges after deputies say she sold marijuana to students.

A School Resource Officer was contacted by emergency room medical personnel on the evening of Friday, December 1, 2017. They advised him that two middle school students had complained of being ill and reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana they had purchased from a permanent substitute middle school teacher at Clewiston Middle School.

A Hendry County Sheriff's Deputy began to investigate the claims made by students. Contact was made with school administrators and the Hendry County Narcotics Division where they arranged to make a purchase from the teacher.

On Friday, deputies arrested 35-year-old Maria Otilla Rivera-Magana.

She faces two counts of Possession of Synthetic Drug with Intent to Sell within 1000' of a School, two counts of Popssession of Marijuana within 1000' of a School, two counts Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell within 1000' of a School, two Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and two counts of Neglect of a Child.  Additional criminal charges are pending.

Rivera-Magana had her first appearance in court on Saturday and the judge set a bond of $100,500.

