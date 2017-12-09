SantaCon arrives with hundreds of Santas in NYC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SantaCon arrives with hundreds of Santas in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Santa Claus is in New York, in the form of hundreds of people wearing his lookalike-costume to bar crawl for the annual SantaCon.

But because of rowdy incidents in past years, the Santas were not allowed to drink on trains bringing them to Manhattan.

That didn't keep them from crowding Penn Station and streets Saturday on their way to city watering holes.

The rules of SantaCon are simple — don't mess with kids, cops, bar staff, the charity mission or simply, the city of New York.

What put a bit of a damper on the event was the first snowfall of the season. It was expected to wind down early Sunday, leaving about 3 inches of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

Associated Press 2017

