PBSO: Man pistol-whipped woman during argument

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says a man pistol-whipped a woman after a drug-fueled argument.

On Saturday, December 2, 2017, PBSO received a call from a woman who claimed that a man hit her with her gun and then took it.

Deputies interviewed the woman, who said she and the suspect, Calvin Shuler, had an argument.

She said that Shuler, who lives with her, was celebrating his birthday all weekend by drinking alcohol and doing cocaine.

While inside their residence, she says they began to argue about her driving him to KFC, so she locked herself in a bedroom.

As she was laying in bed, the victim says Shuler yelled at her and threatened to kick down the door. She says she left the door locked because she feared for her safety.

According to the woman, Shuler kicked in the door and jumped on top of her, punching her all over her body.

While she was being punched on the bed, her loaded silver revolver was in a pink purse next to her. The victim said that as she was being punched she grabbed her purse and went for the gun for self defense.

The pair continued to fight until she says Shuler was able to get the purse and the gun away from her.

According to an arrest report, Shuler took the gun out of the bag and hit her on the top of her head with it.

The victim says the fight continued in the living room as he continued to hit her with the gun and punch her.

The victim suffered multiple bruises and scratches. She also complained that her ankle was swollen and she could not walk normally.

Shuler was arrested 3 days later and is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges including battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a firearm.