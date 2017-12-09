PBSO: Man pistol-whipped woman during argument - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Man pistol-whipped woman during argument

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says a man pistol-whipped a woman after a drug-fueled argument.

On Saturday, December 2, 2017, PBSO received a call from a woman who claimed that a man hit her with her gun and then took it.

Deputies interviewed the woman, who said she and the suspect, Calvin Shuler, had an argument.

She said that Shuler, who lives with her, was celebrating his birthday all weekend by drinking alcohol and doing cocaine.

While inside their residence, she says they began to argue about her driving him to KFC, so she locked herself in a bedroom.

As she was laying in bed, the victim says Shuler yelled at her and threatened to kick down the door. She says she left the door locked because she feared for her safety.

According to the woman, Shuler kicked in the door and jumped on top of her, punching her all over her body.

While she was being punched on the bed, her loaded silver revolver was in a pink purse next to her. The victim said that as she was being punched she grabbed her purse and went for the gun for self defense.

The pair continued to fight until she says Shuler was able to get the purse and the gun away from her.

According to an arrest report, Shuler took the gun out of the bag and hit her on the top of her head with it.

The victim says the fight continued in the living room as he continued to hit her with the gun and punch her.

The victim suffered multiple bruises and scratches. She also complained that her ankle was swollen and she could not walk normally.

Shuler was arrested 3 days later and is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges including battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a firearm.

