Man admits to killing woman, stabbing man

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH / GREENACRES, Fla. -- A man was arrested after confessing to killing a woman and stabbing a man on Friday night.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 6000 block of 18th Street South in suburban West Palm Beach and found a deceased victim.

The victim is identified as 32-year-old Elda Enrique-Linares. She was located in a neighbor's yard, dead from apparent stab wounds.

At the same time, deputies in Greenacres were responding to a stabbing report at a store located across the street from Casa Del Monte.

The investigation revealed that the two stabbings were related.

According to deputies, the suspect, 47-year-old Edvin Pineda-Salazar, admitted to stabbing both victims.

He was arrested and charged with Premeditated 1st Degree Murder and Attempted Premeditated 1st Degree Murder.

