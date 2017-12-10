Disney World releases details on new gondolas

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Disney has released new details and visuals on the gondolas that will connect some of its theme parks and hotels at Disney World.

The Orlando Sentinel reports information on the gondola system, called the Disney Skyliner, was released on the Disney parks blog.

One station will be at the International Gateway at Epcot. Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort will be the station that serves as hub for the system where guests can transfer.

The blog did not say when the gondolas will open.

The gondola construction project comes as Disney is expanding by building new lands in Hollywood Studios as well adding more rides in Magic Kingdom and Epcot.

The gondolas had been rumored for months although Disney brought up the project in July during an event in Anaheim, California.

