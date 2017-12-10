Wrestler Rich Swann charged with battery of wife

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Wrestler Rich Swann is being held without bail in a Florida jail after he was arrested and charged with battery and false imprisonment.

Swann, who is 26 and a former WWE cruiserweight champion, was arrested Saturday.

WWE released a statement about Swann on Sunday.

"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest," it said.

According to Gainesville Police, Swann was arguing with his wife, who is also a wrestler. His wife — whose name is Vannarah Riggs but goes by Su Yung — had wrestled earlier in the evening in the northwest Florida city. The couple lives in Orlando.

A police report said Swann "critiqued" her performance and the pair began arguing.

A witness told police that Riggs jumped out of Swann's slowly moving car.

The report says the witness also saw Swann put Riggs in a headlock and dragged her back to his vehicle.

Riggs "screamed for help as (Swann) put her back in the car," the officer wrote in the report.

The car drove off and a witness saw Riggs exit the vehicle a second time. Riggs told officers that "she was afraid of (Swann) because he has a temper sometimes." She added that she was trying to get away from him so the argument wouldn't escalate into physical violence.

Swann told officers that he didn't touch his wife and that she got into the car on her own.

Swann will appear in court Monday. No attorney is listed in county records.