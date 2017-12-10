Trump playing golf with Graham, talking tax cuts

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham are discussing tax legislation and upcoming budget talks during a golf game at one of Trump's Florida clubs.

Trump tweeted about the tax bill Sunday before heading to the club in West Palm Beach. House and Senate lawmakers are meeting this week to begin the difficult process of agreeing to a single version of the bill they can send to Trump for enactment.

Trump tweeted: "Getting closer and closer on the Tax Cut Bill. Shaping up even better than projected. House and Senate working very hard and smart. End result will be not only important, but SPECIAL!"

Trump spent the weekend at his Palm Beach estate. He arrived after a Friday night campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida.