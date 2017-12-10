Man dies in early Sunday crash in Martin County

Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:10 AM EST2017-12-06 13:10:15 GMT
U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.More >>
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Martin County.
Florida Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Santos Neftali Vasquez was driving a 1992 Nissan Pathfinder southbound on SE Old Dixie Highway at 6:50 a.m. when his vehicle veered to the left and crossed a paved median into the northbound lane.
The Pathfinder continued in a southeast direction, leaving the roadway and crossing the sidewalk.
The vehicle entered a ditch, striking the embankment and overturning.
Vasquez was ejected into the water during the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.