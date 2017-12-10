Man dies in early Sunday crash in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies in early Sunday crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Martin County.

Florida Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Santos Neftali Vasquez was driving a 1992 Nissan Pathfinder southbound on SE Old Dixie Highway at 6:50 a.m. when his vehicle veered to the left and crossed a paved median into the northbound lane.

The Pathfinder continued in a southeast direction, leaving the roadway and crossing the sidewalk.

The vehicle entered a ditch, striking the embankment and overturning.

Vasquez was ejected into the water during the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.