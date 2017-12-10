Aggressive wild turkey hit by car, injured - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — A wild turkey that's become semi-famous for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in Ohio has been struck by a car and injured.

Cleveland.com reports the turkey was struck Thursday in the Akron suburb of Cuyahoga Falls and was taken by a wildlife team to an exotic-animal veterinarian for treatment of a broken leg.

The male turkey is named Frank and became aggressive toward people after a female turkey with which he was often seen was struck and killed about a year ago.

A worker at a business in the area where Frank chased people and even vehicles says he might have been separated from a local flock.

The wildlife team hopes to release Frank into an area with a wild turkey flock after his recovery.

