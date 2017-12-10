Aggressive wild turkey hit by car, injured

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — A wild turkey that's become semi-famous for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in Ohio has been struck by a car and injured.

Cleveland.com reports the turkey was struck Thursday in the Akron suburb of Cuyahoga Falls and was taken by a wildlife team to an exotic-animal veterinarian for treatment of a broken leg.

The male turkey is named Frank and became aggressive toward people after a female turkey with which he was often seen was struck and killed about a year ago.

A worker at a business in the area where Frank chased people and even vehicles says he might have been separated from a local flock.

The wildlife team hopes to release Frank into an area with a wild turkey flock after his recovery.

