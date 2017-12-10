Aggressive wild turkey hit by car, injured

Posted: Friday, December 8 2017 6:37 AM EST 2017-12-08 11:37:34 GMT Updated: Friday, December 8 2017 6:37 AM EST 2017-12-08 11:37:34 GMT
The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.
More >>
The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.
More >> Posted: Thursday, December 7 2017 11:28 AM EST 2017-12-07 16:28:38 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 7 2017 5:26 PM EST 2017-12-07 22:26:12 GMT
New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.
More >>
New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:10 AM EST 2017-12-06 13:10:15 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 7 2017 4:12 AM EST 2017-12-07 09:12:56 GMT U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to... More >> U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. More >> Posted: Monday, December 4 2017 8:09 AM EST 2017-12-04 13:09:03 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 7 2017 12:13 AM EST 2017-12-07 05:13:08 GMT
Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.
More >>
Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.
More >> breaking Updated: Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:49 AM EST 2017-12-06 13:49:06 GMT
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.
More >>
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.
More >>
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — A wild turkey that's become semi-famous for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in Ohio has been struck by a car and injured.
Cleveland.com
reports the turkey was struck Thursday in the Akron suburb of Cuyahoga Falls and was taken by a wildlife team to an exotic-animal veterinarian for treatment of a broken leg.
The male turkey is named Frank and became aggressive toward people after a female turkey with which he was often seen was struck and killed about a year ago.
A worker at a business in the area where Frank chased people and even vehicles says he might have been separated from a local flock.
The wildlife team hopes to release Frank into an area with a wild turkey flock after his recovery.
___
VIDEO Associated Press 2017