President Trump wraps up his visit to Palm Beach

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

This weekend President Donald Trump made another visit to the "winter White House".

President Trump landed in West Palm Beach, Friday, but this trip, he was in and out of town.

The president landed on Friday and by Saturday he was back on Air Force One.

He stopped in Mississippi for the opening of the civil rights museum. Then headed right back to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

He spent time at the golf course with South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday.

The White House said the two discussed tax legislation while playing at Trump International Golf Club.

On his way back to Palm Beach International Airport around dozen people lined up on Southern Boulevard to watch the motorcade.

Karen Nisky is a Trump supporter and was excited to see his motorcade in person.

"He's doing great things with our country, real estate, jobs everything," she said. "All for Donald Trump."

Southern Boulevard was shut down for around 20 minutes while the motorcade passed through.