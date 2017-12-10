President Trump wraps up his visit to Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

President Trump wraps up his visit to Palm Beach

This weekend President Donald Trump made another visit to the "winter White House". 

President Trump landed in West Palm Beach, Friday, but this trip, he was in and out of town.

The president landed on Friday and by Saturday he was back on Air Force One. 

He stopped in Mississippi for the opening of the civil rights museum. Then headed right back to his Mar-a-Lago estate. 

He spent time at the golf course with South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday. 

The White House said the two discussed tax legislation while playing at Trump International Golf Club. 

On his way back to Palm Beach International Airport around dozen people lined up on Southern Boulevard to watch the motorcade. 

Karen Nisky is a Trump supporter and was excited to see his motorcade in person. 

"He's doing great things with our country, real estate, jobs everything," she said. "All for Donald Trump."

Southern Boulevard was shut down for around 20 minutes while the motorcade passed through. 

