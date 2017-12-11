Sewall's Point on edge after home invasions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sewall's Point on edge after home invasions

The Sewall's Point Police Department is investigating several burglaries in the Sewall Pointe neighborhood.

Some residents say they are on high alert, Sunday night. 

Police said three homes were burglarized and a car was stolen in the neighborhood, Saturday night. Beverly Jones lives in the neighborhood and she found out about the burglaries after seeing a police officer near her home. 

"I actually went up to him and I said lost dog? Gas leak? And he said no actually there were four home invasions. One on your street ... and I was like what," she exclaimed. 

Police said two people were actually inside of their homes when the burglaries took place. That has some neighbors on edge. 

"I always lock my doors, I always lock my car." Jones said. "I do have an incredible security system, the dogs, but yes it has me thinking maybe I should take it up a notch." 

She told WPTV they are thinking about having a neighborhood meeting. 

Other people in the area complained about the lack of street lights, but Jones said she's confident the Sewall's Point Police department will keep them safe. 

"Those guys better not come back here, we are going to get them," she said. 

Police are asking people to make sure to keep their homes and cars locked.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.