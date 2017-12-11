Pets pose with Santa at Palm Beach Outlets - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pets pose with Santa at Palm Beach Outlets

Hundreds of people and their pets braved the cooler temperatures this weekend to pose with a picture with Santa at the Palm Beach Outlets.

RELATED: More holiday stories

St. Nick even got some free doggie kisses.

Each pet owner received two free prints and one digital download.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League collected donations during the event.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.