PBSO: Overnight shooting was suicide

Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:10 AM EST2017-12-06 13:10:15 GMT
Thursday, December 7 2017 4:12 AM EST2017-12-07 09:12:56 GMT
U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...More >>
U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.More >>
UPDATE:
PBSO said the shooting was a suicide.
EARLIER STORY
A person was transported to the hospital by helicopter after an overnight shooting on Palm Hill Drive.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Monday.