PBSO: Overnight shooting was suicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Overnight shooting was suicide

UPDATE:

PBSO said the shooting was a suicide.

EARLIER STORY

A person was transported to the hospital by helicopter after an overnight shooting on Palm Hill Drive.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

