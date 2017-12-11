Stores offer 'Green Monday' deals

On Monday, eBay will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Green Monday, historically one of the company's busiest holiday shopping days, by launching new deals every hour, and offering shoppers amazing inventory across fashion, electronics, toys, and home & garden.
RELATED: More holiday deals, news
Green Monday extends holiday shopping deals, enabling shoppers to find last-minute gifts from millions of items available on eBay.
In 2007, eBay experienced one of its biggest sales day on the second Monday of December.
In honor of the milestone, eBay named the day "Green Monday," a term that has since been widely adopted across the retail industry.
On eBay, "Green Monday" will offer shoppers free shipping.
To celebrate Green Monday, eBay will be releasing deals every hour, which include:
- Bose Sound Systems (over 50% off)
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (38% off)
- Samsung 75" 4K LED UHD Flat Screen Panel HDTV with HDR (60% off)
- Black & Decker Robotic Vacuum (68% off)
- Best Choice 5-Piece Complete Drum Set (52% off)
- KitchenAid@ 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (57% off)
- Additionally, eBay will have daily Fashion deals and events throughout the week beginning on Green Monday, including:
- Calvin Klein Outerwear (up to 65% off)
- Casio G-Shock Watches (up to 60% off)
- David Yurman Jewelry (30% off)
- New Balance Shoes (under $35)
- Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Men and Women (starting at $54.99)
In addition, eBay will continue to offer Price Match Guarantee on more than 50,000 eBay Deals, ensuring shoppers get the best value on top gifts.
At Target, shoppers can save $20 for every $100 they spend on gifts with a limit of $100 savings.
Walmart is also offering deals on "Green Monday."Scripps Only Content 2017