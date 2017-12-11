Car hauling pornographic DVDs overturns on I-95

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn says she won't represent Trump at Winter Games

The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.

Explosion in New York subway near Times Square; suspect in custody

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

A car towing a trailer full or pornographic DVDs overturned early Monday morning on Interstate 95 southbound near the 45th Street exit, creating a big mess on the road.

The wreck happened at about 3:30 a.m., spilling the DVDS across the interstate.

Multiple lanes were closed and two trucks arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m.

By 5:30 a.m., three lanes were back open, but crews continue to clean up the mess.

At 6:30 a.m., there are no traffic delays but crews are still at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.