Car hauling pornographic DVDs overturns on I-95

A car towing a trailer full or pornographic DVDs overturned early Monday morning on Interstate 95 southbound near the 45th Street exit, creating a big mess on the road. 

The wreck happened at about 3:30 a.m., spilling the DVDS across the interstate.

Multiple lanes were closed and two trucks arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m.

By 5:30 a.m., three lanes were back open, but crews continue to clean up the mess.

At 6:30 a.m., there are no traffic delays but crews are still at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

