Local kids have shopping spree with NBA player

Ten local children celebrated the holiday season Sunday night with NBA player and Dwyer High School graduate Alonzo Gee.

The kids joined him for a shopping event at Dick's Sporting Goods at The Shoppes at Southern Palms. Each child received a $200 gift card to spend on gifts.

Gee, who has played for the Cavaliers, Nuggets, Pelicans and Trail Blazers, served as the children's personal shopping assistant. 

Dick's Sporting Goods hosted the event to inspire and enable youth sports.

