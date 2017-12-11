Local kids have shopping spree with NBA player

Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:10 AM EST2017-12-06 13:10:15 GMT
Thursday, December 7 2017 4:12 AM EST2017-12-07 09:12:56 GMT
U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...More >>
U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.More >>
Ten local children celebrated the holiday season Sunday night with NBA player and Dwyer High School graduate Alonzo Gee.