Nikki Haley: Trump's accusers should be heard

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.More >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.More >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.More >>
The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.More >>