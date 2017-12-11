Cops: PSL resident holds burglar at gunpoint - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: PSL resident holds burglar at gunpoint

Police in Port St. police said a homeowner held a burglary suspect at gunpoint Sunday night until officers arrived at the scene. 

At about 6:50 p.m., officers went to a home in the 600 block of NW Fairhaven Dr. for reports that a homeowner was holding a burglary suspect, later identified as Jorge Bruno Lopes, 42, at gunpoint.

When police arrived, they found the resident near the back of the home pointing a gun at Lopes, who was lying on the ground.  

The resident told police that he heard noises coming from his shed in the back of his house.  As he went to investigate the noise, police said Lopes exited the shed and came at him with a handheld drill above his head as if he were going to attack the victim.

The victim then drew his firearm and ordered Lopes to the ground, holding him there until officers arrived.

Police said Lopes had pried open the door to the shed then removed several items from inside and stacked them outside the door.

Officers said they also found coins, measuring tape, an electrical charger and WD-40 belonging to the resident.

Lopes was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail for booking and charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief.

