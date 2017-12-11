Cops: PSL resident holds burglar at gunpoint

The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Police in Port St. police said a homeowner held a burglary suspect at gunpoint Sunday night until officers arrived at the scene.

At about 6:50 p.m., officers went to a home in the 600 block of NW Fairhaven Dr. for reports that a homeowner was holding a burglary suspect, later identified as Jorge Bruno Lopes, 42, at gunpoint.

When police arrived, they found the resident near the back of the home pointing a gun at Lopes, who was lying on the ground.

The resident told police that he heard noises coming from his shed in the back of his house. As he went to investigate the noise, police said Lopes exited the shed and came at him with a handheld drill above his head as if he were going to attack the victim.

The victim then drew his firearm and ordered Lopes to the ground, holding him there until officers arrived.

Police said Lopes had pried open the door to the shed then removed several items from inside and stacked them outside the door.

Officers said they also found coins, measuring tape, an electrical charger and WD-40 belonging to the resident.

Lopes was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail for booking and charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief.