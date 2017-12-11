Couple deported to Mexico after 30 years in US

The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.

The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A couple who came to New Jersey from Mexico 30 years ago have been deported, leaving their three children behind.

RELATED: Immigration judges defy law, detains hundreds | 'Cards Against Humanity' buys land on US-Mexico

Oscar and Humberta Campos lived in Bridgeton, New Jersey, and own a landscaping company. They said goodbye to their children Friday morning at Newark's airport before boarding a flight to Mexico City. The children, ages 16, 22 and 24, are all American citizens.

"There is no distance. I will always have them in my heart," Oscar Campos told WCAU-TV.

Campos said he fled violence in his hometown, Tamaulipas, and crossed the border into Texas in 1989.

WCAU-TV reports that after a lengthy effort to obtain work visas, the couple were ordered by immigration officials to leave the country.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey tried to help the family stay in the U.S. He says he's "extremely disappointed" their stay of removal was denied.

"Mr. and Mrs. Campos' case reinforces the urgent need for us to stand united in seeking common sense solutions to our broken immigration system that are consistent with our core American principles," he said in a statement.

Just before the couple left, Oscar Campos gave his children some parting advice.

"Fight for your dreams, because life continues and you will always find good people that support you," he said. "There are a lot of good people. Don't give your hopes up."

___

A previous version of this story incorrectly attributed Sen. Cory Booker's quote to Oscar Campos.