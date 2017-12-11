Warning about window blinds

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

A new study from Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio finds nearly 17,000 children have been injured by window blinds or shades since 1990.

Most occurred when the contraptions somehow hit the children.

"The highest risk group are children between ages of 1 and 4," says Nationwide's Dr. Gary Smith. "This is when they gain mobility, they're toddlers, they're curious, they explore their environment, but they have no idea what's dangerous."

The biggest threat is the cords, especially those you can't see.

Hidden inner cords can easily strangle children.

The nationwide study finds cords have killed 271 children since 1990.

"When they explore a window blind and get their head entangled in the cords, within minutes, they're going to strangle," he warns. "And often they don't make any noise because they can't move any air."

The Window Covering Manufacturers Association is working toward a safety standard for manufacturers to go cordless or have inaccessible cords.

The group expects the standard to be finalized by the end of this month, with companies in complete compliance by the end of 2018.

