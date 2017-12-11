North Palm Beach police mourn death of K9 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

North Palm Beach police mourn death of K9

The North Palm Beach Police Department is mourning the death of a K9.

Cole passed away Friday after complications from surgery, according to a post on the village's Facebook page.

Cole was a 9-year veteran and was partnered with Officer James Kaminski, the village said.

