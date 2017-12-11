Cold weather shelter opening in Vero Beach

Monday, December 11 2017 1:23 PM EST2017-12-11 18:23:19 GMT
APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.
A cold weather shelter will open for the next three nights in Vero Beach, according to The Source.
The shelter will be open on the following nights: • Monday, December 11, 2017 Opening at 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning • Tuesday, December 12, 2017 Opening at 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning • Wednesday, December 13, 2017 Opening at 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning
The Source is located at 1015 Commerce Avenue in Vero Beach.
The Christian ministry, which serves the homeless, said guests should plan to arrive before 10:00 p.m. and will be accepted on a first come first serve basis.
The organization said donations of money or blankets, jackets, pillows, and sweaters would be appreciated.