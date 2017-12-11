Cold weather shelter opening in Vero Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cold weather shelter opening in Vero Beach

A cold weather shelter will open for the next three nights in Vero Beach, according to The Source.

The shelter will be open on the following nights:  
• Monday, December 11, 2017
Opening at 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning
• Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Opening at 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
• Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Opening at 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning

 


The Source is located at 1015 Commerce Avenue in Vero Beach.

The Christian ministry, which serves the homeless, said guests should plan to arrive before 10:00 p.m. and will be accepted on a first come first serve basis.

The organization said donations of money or blankets, jackets, pillows, and sweaters would be appreciated. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.