Deputies: Woman claims she stole for Xmas gifts

A woman who said she lost her job and needed Christmas presents for herself and her friends has been busted for shoplifting, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators accuse 32-year-old Nicole Kathleen Wounded Arrow of Fort Pierce of leaving a Kohl's department store with watches, jewelry, clothing and pajamas worth more than $400.

Deputies who stopped her said they discovered pliers and a device used to deactivate anti-shoplifting equipment. 

Wounded Arrow said this was the sixth stealing spree at Kohl’s in three months, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies charged her with grand theft and use or possession of an anti-shoplifting device.

She's being held on a $10,000 bond.

